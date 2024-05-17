Brazil Wins Bid To Host 2027 Women’s World Cup





FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place in South America for the first time after Brazil was chosen to host the 2027 edition at a FIFA congress Friday.

After the success of Australia and New Zealand last year, FIFA members picked Brazil over a European bid in a push to expand women’s football to new continents.

Delegates meeting in Bangkok voted by 119 votes to 78 to send the 10th Women’s World Cup to the land of samba football, beating a joint bid from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

The decision sparked celebrations from the Brazilian bid team.

Brazilian Football Confederation President Ednaldo Rodrigues hailed it as a “victory for Latin American football and for women’s football in Latin America”.

Brazil, home of women’s football great Marta, scored higher than its European rival in FIFA’s evaluation report.

FIFA inspectors had noted the “tremendous impact on women’s football in the region” that South America hosting the Women’s World Cup would…







Source: Leadership Newspaper