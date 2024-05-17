Edo 2024: Group Knocks APC Candidate Over Video Of Flooded GRA Road





In the build-up to the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election, the Niger-Delta Renaissance Network has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, over a video he posted showing a flooded portion of the Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Benin City.

The group said the video is a “serious indictment” on the previous APC-led administration under former governor Adams Oshiomhole, who had borrowed money from the World Bank to execute a storm water project in the GRA Area, but failed to complete it.

In a statement, the group’s spokesman, Senior Comrade Gabriel Aniete, said the APC candidate, Okpebholo, should have known better about the history of the failed project before making the video.

Aniete stated that the flooding in the GRA area was a direct result of the unfinished storm water project which the previous administration had budgeted N30billion.

“It is sad and embarrassing that a man who wants to govern Edo couldn’t even do his due diligence in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper