Minister Hails EFCC Over New Radio Station





Minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, has commended the inauguration of EFCC RADIO 97.3FM.

In a statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Idris expressed his satisfaction with the expansion of the nation‘s public communication infrastructure through the establishment of EFCC RADIO 97.3FM.

He emphasised the significance of a premier law enforcement agency like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) extending its reach through an FM radio station.

„As a public-facing agency, it is indeed very important for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be deliberate and strategic about shaping the narratives around the all-important war being waged against corruption in our country,“ he said.

Highlighting the ministry‘s commitment to supporting EFCC‘s objectives, Idris affirmed plans to collaborate with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to encourage similar initiatives among other public sector agencies.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper