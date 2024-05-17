Nigerian CEOs Need Strategic Leadership To Thrive In Uncertain Landscape – Peters





Prof. John Peters, a faculty of the United Kingdom leadership development organisation, TEXEM, has said CEOs and directors know that in the present turbulent times, organisations face multiple global and local challenges. The million dollar question is how can they win in these turbulent times?

Answering questions on TEXEM’s website, www.texem.co.uk, on the coming programme of the organisation billed for Manchester, Peters says Nigerian executives need strategic leadership and paradigm shift to thrive in such uncertain glocal business landscape.

He said the programme, “Strategic Leadership Unleashed: Thriving In An Uncertain GLOCAL World” will equip Nigerian and global leaders with the agility and foresight to navigate complexity successfully.

“Through this framework, leaders can anticipate market shifts, harness global opportunities, and address local nuances adeptly.

“For instance, adept strategic leaders can leverage cross-cultural insights to expand operations…





Source: Leadership Newspaper