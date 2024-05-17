President Tinubu Sends National Anti-Doping Bill To Senate For Approval





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent the National Anti-Doping Bill 2024 to the Senate for approval and passage.

In a letter to the Senate, President Tinubu said the bill will provide a legal framework for the establishment of the National Anti-Doping Organisation, an organisation that regulates sporting competitions.

He explained that the establishment of the agency was a requirement for Nigeria to achieve compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

The World Anti-Doping Code (Code) is the core document that harmonises anti-doping policies, rules and regulations within sport organizations and among public authorities around the world.

Tinubu noted that the law will help Nigeria avoid the imposition of signatory consequences, inclusion of laws of hosting and participating rights at regional, continental and world championships or major athletic events.

“In accordance with the provisions of section 58 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, I…





Source: Leadership Newspaper