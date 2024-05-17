Presidential CNG Team Assesses Manufacturing Partners’ Capacity





A team from the Presidential initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (P-CNG) yesterday assessed the capacity of major manufacturing partners in the federal government’s effort to boost use of CNG automobiles and electric vehicles.

Speaking yesterday during media tour of Mikano car assembly plant, in Ogun state, the programme director/chief executive, Presidential CNG Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi, said Mikano is one of the manufacturing partners of the CNG-powered automobiles who have shown commitment to supporting government move to migrate to CNG automobiles.

He said: “At the Mikano factory here, we have seen not just capacity, but the utilisation of gas, which the president has been talking about. For example, this factory is running on gas 24/7, and that shows that you can not just use the gas to power your transportation sector, but you can even use it to power your economy.”

He said although many Nigerians are still doubtful of the functionality or so of this CNG, it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper