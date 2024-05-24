‘Allah Is The Best Of Planners,’ El-Rufai Reacts To Emir Sanusi’s Reinstatement





Immediate-past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the reinstatement of his bossom friend, Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano by the Kano State government.

Sanusi II was deposed in 2020 by the the immediate-past administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over some allegations.

LEADERSHIP reports that the development apparently led to a strained relationship between El-Rufai and Ganduje.

It could also be recalled that after the deposition of Emir Sanusi II in 2020 and his subsequent banishment to Nasarawa State, the then Governor El-Rufai at the time influenced his friend’s release from house arrest in the North-Central State and eventual relocation to Lagos.

However, four years after, incumbent Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Thursday reinstated Sanusi II following the repeal of the Kano State Emirates Law 2019 and enactment of Kano Emirate Law 2024 by the State House of Assembly, saying his administration’s decision was to restore the glory of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper