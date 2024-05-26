Kano Emirate Tussle: Deployment Of Soldiers Not To Enforce Judgement — Army





The Nigerian Army has explained that soldiers deployed to the Emir’s palace in Nasarawa area of Kano were not there to enforce any court order in the emirate tussle.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this while reacting to reports credited to the Kano State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) published by an online newspaper (not LEADERSHIP) on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in which the Army was castigated over its alleged bias in the Kano Emirate saga.

He said that contrary to the report, soldiers have only taken proactive steps to checkmate any possible breakdown or breach of security that may be occasioned by the Kano Emirship tussle.

The Army spokesman said, “the issue of paramount concern to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies is the prevention of breakdown of law and order in the state, which could be taken advantage of by adversarial non-state actors.

“The military would imminently intervene when it becomes apparent that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper