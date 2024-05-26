Motorists Allege Hoarding Of Number Plates, Extortion





There is uproar in some parts of the country and particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as motorists are alleging that Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) otherwise known as Department of Road Traffic Serves (DRTS) are clamping down on car owners without number plates, as well as motorists driving vehicles with faded number plates.

While some motorists have accused the VIO of creating artificial number plates scarcity to boost extortion of car owners willing to do the needful, others who are concerned about the security of their vehicles have insisted that the federal government cannot be exonerated from the abnormality.

Some private car owners who confided in LEADERSHIP Sunday said the office of the director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, deliberately created what they termed as artificial scarcity to boost their trade classified as “premium and express” number plates at the range of between N126,000 and above as against the official N56,000 price.

While…





Source: Leadership Newspaper