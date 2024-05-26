PICTORIAL: Tinubu Flags Off Construction Of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway





President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday in Lagos, flagged off the construction of the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, stating that the project would revolutionise transportation in Nigeria and bolster the unique economic strength of states along the highway route.

The President spoke from the Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island end of the project, which will traverse nine states along Nigeria’s coastal shoreline while linking the A1, A2, A3, and A4 highway corridors vertically crossing the western, central and eastern regions of the country, north to south.

Starting from Lagos and terminating in Cross River State, the coastal highway will include a spur to the North-central part of the country.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu also performed the virtual flag-off of the design and procurement for the 1,000km Sokoto-Badagry Highway, which is expected to connect Sokoto to Badagry in Lagos State, passing through Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, and Oyo…





Source: Leadership Newspaper