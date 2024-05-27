Attack On Soldiers: Army Reopens Abuja Plaza, Seeks Arrest Of Shop Owners





Two weeks after its closure by the Nigerian Army following the Saturday 18th May, 2024 mob attack on soldiers, Banex Plaza in the Wuse area of Abuja was reopened on Monday.

However, Shop C93 where the mob action occurred was directed to remain closed as the military high command called for the owners to surrender to the police.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said the plaza was opened following a high-level meeting convened in the Office of the National Security Adviser with the Principal Staff General Officer to the NSA in attendance.

The meeting also had in attendance the Commissioner of Police FCT, the FCT Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), the management of Banex Plaza, representative from the Directorate of Abuja Environmental Protection Board and the National Chairman, Mobile Phone Traders Association.

Gen. Nwachukwu said the meeting was convened to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper