BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Ododo’s Election As Kogi Gov





The Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has affirmed the electoral victory of Governor Usman Ododo of All the Progressives Congress (APC).

The three-member panel of Justices, sitting in Abuja, on Monday, held that the petition against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was bereft of substance and accordingly dismissed.

The Tribunal headed by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, further held that the petitioners; the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka, failed to prove the allegations of over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 in the petition.

The panel, in a unanimous decision ruled that all the witness evidence filed before it were incompetent and full of inconsistencies.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper