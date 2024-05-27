Children’s Day: Crystal Sam-Ogbuku Urges Parents To Make Greater Investment In Kids





As the world celebrates Children’s Day on May 27, a young global peace advocate, Miss Crystal Enato Sam-Ogbuku, has called on parents to make greater investment in their children, describing such as the best they could do for their future.

Miss Crystal Enato Sam-Ogbuku, a global peace advocate under the International Association Of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) made the declaration as part of her felicitation on the occasion this year’s Children’s Day.

She described as apt the theme of this year’s celebration, “A child loved today will spread the love tomorrow!”

She described the love for children as the most precious thing in this world and that a smile on the face of a child will surely replicate in the general society.

She also called on the Nigerian government to make better provisions for the education of the Nigerian children as well as for their welfare, describing them not just as the leaders of the future but as the happiness of the future.

Source: Leadership Newspaper