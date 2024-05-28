Chelsea’s Talks With Maresca ‘Progressing Well’





Chelsea are progressing well in talks with Enzo Maresca as they look to make the Leicester boss their new head coach.

Chelsea co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart are in Marbella for face-to-face talks with Maresca.

Maresca is excited about the prospect of becoming Chelsea head coach but wants to make sure everything is done in the right way and Leicester City receive the respect they deserve.

The Italian’s release clause at the King Power Stadium is understood to be between £8m and £10m, with an agreement between the clubs expected to be straightforward if Chelsea meet the clause.

Maresca is grateful to the Leicester owners for giving him the opportunity to manage such a great club and if he leaves, he wants to make sure he maintains good relations with the fans and everyone at the club.

The Blues have been impressed by the depth and breadth of Maresca’s knowledge about their squad in talks with his representatives, and are impressed by his single-minded…





Source: Leadership Newspaper