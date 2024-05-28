Children’s Day: IA-Foundation Visits Orphanage, Donates Educational Resources





A non-governmental organisation, IA-Foundation, has visited and donated books and mathematical sets to Little Saints Orphanage Home in celebration of 2024 Children’s Day.

Speaking on the visitation, the founder/CEO, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, noted that the organisation’s goal is to make positive impact on the young lives and remind them that they are loved and valued.

Adeagbo added that the initiative is one of the strategic strands of the foundation, ensuring no child is left behind irrespective of their background.

She, therefore, encouraged the government, corporate organisations, NGOs and individuals to work collaboratively to ensure that no child is left on the streets without access to education.

According to her, it is crucial for all sectors to work together and support the children and provide them with the opportunities they deserve.

Ibironke added that the visit was part of the Foundation’s commitment to community service and child welfare, emphasising the importance of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper