ECN Appoints 4 New Members Into Board Of Directors





The Electoral College Nigeria (ECN) has appointed new members into its Board of Directors.

A statement from the ECN said the new board members are Umar Bunu, Anita Rajis, Crimson Ikpade and Ali Kabir, who will be joining the existing board members in provision of advisory and oversight in the college’s operations

Umar Ibrahim Bunu is a professional with a desire for excellence, poised to contribute exceptional energy, vision, leadership and unwavering integrity.

With over a decade of work experience in Construction management, Project Management, Project development, Public relations, Investment Promotion and Fundraising across private and public sectors; his biggest strengths are integrity, reliability, diligence and team work.

He currently serves as the Deputy Director, North-East, for the Electoral College, in a bid to contribute his quota to the growth and development of governance in Nigeria.

Anita Rajis hails from the southern region of Nigeria. Her educational background…





Source: Leadership Newspaper