Faringado Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention In Kano Emirate Logjam





A young businessman and politician, Umar Faringado Kazaure, has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately intervene in the Kano Emirate tussle in the interest of peace and stability.

Faringado noted that the ongoing standoff in Kano State over who is the monarch of the Northern Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre poses dangers to the peace and stability of Kano Emirate, Kano State and Northern Nigeria as a whole.

He, therefore, called on prominent Northern leaders and other well-meaning Nigerians not to fold their hands or look the other way while Kano State sits on the keg of gunpowder, adding that there was the need to broker peace between two former governors of the State – Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso and Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, as a pathway to resolving the emirate crisis.

“It is, therefore, important for Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to quickly intervene to break the royal logjam before it snowballs into an uncontrollable crisis that will consume all.

"The Sultan of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper