Hoteliers Protest Outragoeus Electricity Tariff In Kwara





Hotel owners in Kwara State, on Tuesday, protested alleged outrageous electricity tariffs being charged by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The hoteliers, who staged a peaceful protest in Ilorin, the state capital, carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Capital NO to electricity tariff by IBEDC”, “prevent job losses”, and “Reduce the tariff”.

The president of the Association of Kwara Hotels’ Owners, Alh. Dauda Akande, alleged that in its recent upward review of electricity tariffs, IBEDC “outrageously and insensitively” increased the electricity tariff of its band A customers, under which many of the members fall, from N74 to N225 per unit.

“The company later effected a marginal downward review to N205 per unit. This afterthought marginal reduction is grossly inadequate and many of our businesses cannot survive this tariff hike under the prevailing economic situation of our country,” he said.

Akande pointed out that if IBEDC fails to effect a substantial…





