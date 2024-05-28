Lagos Promises Inclusive Governance





Lagos State government has reassured the residents that the current administration will give priority to all–inclusive governance to ensure that no one is left behind in the governance of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development, Mr Bolaji Kayode Robert stated this while rolling out the achievements of his ministry in the ongoing ministerial briefing to mark the first year of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s second tenure in office.

He stated that Mr Governor intends to actualise the dream of Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy and delivering the reality of a greater Lagos

According to the commissioner, the state government has committed huge resources to pay insurance benefits to families of deceased LG and SUBEB Staff, adding that over N391 million has been disbursed to 164 beneficiaries of the deceased staff in the last year.

Robert affirmed that his ministry remains undaunted, focused, and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper