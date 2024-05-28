May 29: 10th NASS Holds Joint Sitting To Mark Silver Jubilee Of Democratic Rule





The National Assembly will on Wednesday hold a joint sitting to commemorate the 25th anniversary of unbroken democracy and legislative practice in Nigeria.

The significant milestone will be marked by a series of events scheduled to begin at 10:00am on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the Green Chamber, House of Representatives Building, in the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

According to a statement jointly signed by Senator Yemi Adaramodu, and Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr., Senate and House Spokesmen, respectively, on Tuesday, the development was conveyed to lawmakers of both chambers through an advisory from the National Assembly Management on Monday.

“Highlights of the event include a keynote speech by H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. It would also feature commemorative lectures on the theme “25 Years of the National Assembly: Lessons & Opportunities” by Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR (Speaker, 9th House of Representatives); Senator (Dr.)…





Source: Leadership Newspaper