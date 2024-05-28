NNL Super 8 Live On Television As Organisers, SLTV Strike Accord





As part of its plans to bring the forthcoming Nigeria National League ( NNL) Super 8 to the doorstep of football fans, the board of the second tier League has announced a partnership deal with an indigenous dedicated satellite channel, Metrodigital (SLTV) to broadcast live all the matches.

In a letter of consent sent to the NNL Board and signed by Paul Osuji Ph.D, the organisation’s head of operations, stated that following series of meetings they held with NNL management they’ve consented to taking the games live via one their dedicated channels…AN FOOTBALL.

SLTV further stated that they would pick their signals from the streaming outfit that NNL has already struck a deal with Sports Light hub while commentaries will come courtesy of Radio Nigeria.

“Consequent upon our physical meetings with you and subsequent telephone conversations, Metrodigital (SLTV) consents to the NNL broadcast partnership for the Super 8 competition.

“With this acceptance, Metrodigital will broadcast the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper