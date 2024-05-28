PICTORIAL: Ex-EFCC Chair Lamorde Buried As Atiku, VP Shettima, Others Attend Funeral Prayer





The remains of the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, has been buried in Abuja on Tuesday.

Lamorde died in a Cairo hospital in Egypt on Sunday after battling an undisclosed illness.

The burial was preceded by a funeral prayer (Janaza) held at the National Mosque in Abuja. It was attended by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and incumbent vice president Kashim Shettima.

Also, in attendance at the funeral prayer were the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, and Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, among several others.

Taking to his Facebook page shortly thereafter, former Vice President Atiku said: “It was with a heavy heart that I joined the funeral prayer for the late Ibrahim Lamorde at the National Mosque this afternoon. I pray that his family and friends be comforted. May Allah SWT forgive his sins…





Source: Leadership Newspaper