Reckitt Benckiser Bullish On Nigeria, Assures Tinubu Of Increased Investments





President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, received assurances from Reckitt Benckiser, the global fast-moving consumer goods company, that they will continue to grow their investments in Nigeria.

Receiving a delegation from Reckitt Benckiser led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kris Licht, and Chief Olu Falomo, Chairman of Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria Limited, the President lauded the company for its over 60 years of investment in Nigeria and commitment to the country’s development.

”We are creating an environment for the private sector to thrive in. I am glad that you are here to stay for the long term. I am happy that you have been in the country for many years, and you have decided to invest more. We have embarked on challenging reforms to improve the economy. Our reforms will improve the ease of doing business for partners like you moving forward,” the President told the delegation in Abuja.

President Tinubu, in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, assured investors…





Source: Leadership Newspaper