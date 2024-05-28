We’ll Strengthen LGAs To Tackle Insecurity – Tinubu





President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration‘s commitment to strengthening the country’s 774 local government areas to give the ongoing war against insecurity more impetus.

Tinubu made the commitment at the “National Dialogue on Nigeria‘s Security Challenges and Good Governance at the Local Government Level”, organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja, yesterday.

Represented by the minister of defence, Mohammed Abubakar, the president said the challenges of insecurity which have persisted for a long time, posed a threat to safety and welfare of the country.

He lamented the scourge of insurgency, terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality which have inflicted untold suffering on the people and undermined collective peace as well as prosperity of the country.

Tinubu said local governments were the frontline defenders against insecurity, as they are closest to the people and repository of intimate knowledge of their communities needs and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper