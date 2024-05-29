Africa Soft Power Summit Returns To Kigali





The Africa Soft Power Summit, renowned for its role as a premier convener of Africa’s creative and tech industries, and women’s leadership, is set to return to Kigali, Rwanda.

According to a statement by the organisers of the summit, the event will unite private and public sector leaders, innovators, and emerging young leaders from across Africa and the global diaspora to explore the trends shaping the continent’s business and creative landscape.

Confirmed speakers include H.E. Dr. Joyce Banda, former President of Malawi; Honourable Sandrine Umutoni, Minister of State for Youth & Arts, Rwanda; HRH Nnaemeka A. Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, Nigeria; Temi Popoola, CEO, Nigeria Exchange Limited; Uche Ofodile, CEO, MTN Benin; Nana Baffour, co-founder, NVH Studios and Executive Chairman, Enda; Michaella Rugwizangoga, Chief Tourism Officer, Rwanda Development Board; Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Executive Chairman & Founder of Africa Prosperity Network, and more.

According to the founder of Africa…





Source: Leadership Newspaper