Court Remands Mother, Son In Prison For Alleged N122m Theft





The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered a mother, Lola Disu and her son, Ahmed Disu to be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly stealing office property valued at over N122 million belonging to Uccas Resources Ltd.

The court, presided over by Justice Abimbola Awogboro sent the duo behind the bars after their arraignment before the judge by the Police on a 14-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The Police had alleged that the defendants and others at-large on June 25, 2021 at No 16 Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Magboro Bus Stop, Ikeja Lagos, conspired amongst themselves to steal the property belonging to Uccas Resources Limited represented by its Managing Director, Ukata Christian.

The defendants were also accused of forging a court order with the inscription ‘possession taken by court order on June 25, 2021’ with the intent that it would be used against Uccas Resources Ltd and its Managing Director.

Some of the property the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper