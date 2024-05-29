JUST-IN: 31 Killed, 40 Missing As Terrorists Attack Fishermen In Borno





No fewer than 31 fishermen have been killed while 40 others have been declared missing when suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists launched a deadly attack on Tunbun Rogo, a fishing village in Kukawa local government area of Borno State, Tuesday night.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday to LEADERSHIP in Maiduguri, the National President Fish Dealers Association of Nigeria, Mohammed Laminu said the sad news came as a shock to members of the association.

“We are saddened by the killing of our fishermen by the terrorists in Baga. Forty fisherman are still missing as of today. We called on the government and Nigerian military to do more in protecting citizens against attacks from the terrorists. The activities of the terrorists is crippling our fishing business,” he said.

According to an eyewitness who craved anonymity, the terrorists killed 31 fishermen, leaving many families awaiting news of their loved ones.

“The corpses of the victims remain in the bush, while others who fled to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper