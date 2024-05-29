Kwara Gov Commissions, Names Roads After Ex-chief Of Staff, Late Cleric





Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday inaugurated the 4.779km Yebumot-Adeta Roundabout and Adeta- Oloje roads in Ilorin, the state capital.

Governor AbdulRazaq also named Yebumot – Adeta road after retired Major-General Abdullahi Mohammed, while the Adeta to Oloje road is named after a late prominent Muslim scholar, Sheikh Yahya Murtadha Agodi.

The governor noted that rechristening the two roads after these eminent citizens from Ilorin was informed by their contributions to the growth and the prestige of the capital city.

“One of the social contracts we have with the people is to deploy resources to improve the condition of living through the provision of infrastructure. The launching this morning of the 4.779 Yebumot-Adeta-Oloje road satisfies this key objective,” AbdulRazaq said at the brief ceremony held at the newly designed Adeta roundabout.

Speaking on the benefits of the roads to users, Governor AbdulRazaq said “travel time will be reduced within the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper