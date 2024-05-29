May 29: EFCC Secures 3,175 Convictions, Recovers N156bn In 1 Year





The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed that the commission secured 3,175 convictions and recovered N156, 276,691,242.30 between May 29, 2023 when President Bola Tinubu assumed office and May 29, 2024.

He stated this in Abuja on Wednesday at the launch of Zero Tolerance Club at the University Abuja (UniAbuja), Gwagwalada campus, Abuja.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Wednesday night, said Olukoyede, who spoke through the secretary to the commission, Mohammed Hammajoda, said the EFCC also recovered $43,835,214.24, £25,365.00, €186,947.10, ₹51,360.00, C$3,750.00, A$740.00, ¥74,754.00, R35,000.00, 42,390.00 UAE Dirhams, 247.00 Riyals and 21,580, 867631 Crypto Currency.

Speaking further, the chairman stated that, though the EFCC put up impressive performance within the year, involvement of youths in internet fraud continued to pose serious concerns to every stakeholder in the anti-graft…





Source: Leadership Newspaper