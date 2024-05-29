May 29: Presidency Dismisses Reports Of Tinubu’s Address To NASS





The Presidency has denied reports that President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of the National Assembly (NASS) on May 29, marking the first anniversary of his administration.

In a statement issued yesterday by the president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidency said information about Tinubu delivering a speech before the National Assembly on May 29 is “false and unauthorised.”

“In view of public commentary concerning the president delivering a speech before the joint sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorised as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event,” the statement read.

The special adviser on information and strategy to the president, Bayo Onanuga, had earlier yesterday said Tinubu would not give a broadcast to the nation on Wednesday to celebrate his first anniversary as the leader of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper