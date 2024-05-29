One Year Of Tinubu Administration: Building A Safer, Stronger And Prosperous Nigeria





EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s historic victory and assumption of office on May 29, 2023, marked a significant turning point in Nigeria’s democratic journey. His commitment to democracy and visionary leadership, encapsulated in the 8-Point Renewed Hope Agenda, have inspired confidence and trust among Nigerians, promising a new era of hope and transformation.

Economic Rebirth: Facing economic turmoil, widespread poverty, and rising unemployment, President Tinubu implemented bold reforms to stabilise the economy. The withdrawal of the unsustainable fuel subsidy and the unification of the FOREX market were pivotal steps, redirecting funds to critical sectors like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. These measures have reduced petrol importation by 50% and boosted investor confidence, making the Nigerian Stock Exchange the top-performing bourse globally.

Strengthening National Security: President Tinubu has prioritised national security, leading to significant…





Source: Leadership Newspaper