Safetainability Day: QHSES Leadership Academy Targets 20 Orphanages





The Quality, Health, Safety, Environment, and Sustainability (QHSES) Leadership Academy has marked its first ‘Safetainability Day’ by giving generously to the Orphanage Heritage Homes, as a selfless service to humanity.

This is even as the Academy has reiterated its commitment to adopting at least 20 orphanages by the end of the year.

The academy organised an outreach that included the donation of safety equipment and food items, embodying their mission of selfless service.

The QHSES Leadership Academy is a prestigious and tuition-free institution accredited by the American Council of Training and Development (ACTD) and certified to ISO 9001:2015 standards. The academy aims to develop sustainable leaders who can positively impact society through professional excellence, integrity, and service.

Founder of QHSES, Engineer Jamiu Badmus, during a courtesy visit to Orphanage Heritage Homes in Lagos, emphasised the academy’s commitment to adopting at least 20 orphanages by the end of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper