Access Bank Supports Women Entrepreneurs In $2bn Event Industry Opportunity





Africa's retail giant, Access Bank Plc, has made a firm commitment to continually providing support and empowerment to women working in the event industry.

The financial institution expressed this during a symposium with female professionals. The discussion revolved around the theme of ” Stepping into the spotlight, empowering women in the event sector,” which took place yesterday at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos.

Access Bank emphasised the critical role of women in this sector, highlighting the need to provide support for their advancement and prosperity through avenues such as financial aid, mentorship initiatives, and networking platforms.

Speaking at the roundtable discussion for women within the event sector, the group head of Women Banking at Access Bank Plc, Abiodun Olubitan, said the whole purpose of the W initiative is to empower, connect, and inspire all women in the event industry.

The industry has proven to control over $2 billion annually, and we think that it is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper