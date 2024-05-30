Biafra Day: Enugu, Anambra, Imo Dismiss IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order  





As ‘Biafra Day’ commemoration on May 30 spark debates and security concerns in the South-East, the Enugu State government has issued a statement emphasising that Thursday, May 30 is not a public holiday or sit-at-home day.

The development followed threats from the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who insisted on marking the day in remembrance of those who died during the Nigerian civil war (July 6, 1967 – January 15, 1970).

In response to IPOB’s call for a region-wide shutdown, the Enugu State government has mandated a roll call for its workers, warning that absence without valid reasons will result in dismissal from service.

The State’s Head of Service, Ken Ugwu, communicated the directive to all ministries, departments and agencies of government (MDAs), emphasising that “failure to be in their duty posts today (Thursday) will attract summary dismissal from service in line with the enabling provisions of the Public Service Rules.”

Governor Peter Mbah previously…





Source: Leadership Newspaper