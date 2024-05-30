Corps Member Executes Water Project In Lagos’ Ijagemo Community 





In a significant stride towards improving community welfare, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Kenechukwu Donatus Azubuike, has successfully completed a water project in Ijagemo community of Alimosho local government area of Lagos State.

The initiative, carried out as a personal Community Development Service (CDS) project under the endorsement of the Haske WaterAid and Empowerment Foundation, with the support of NYSC, community leaders and members, aimed to provide reliable access to clean and safe drinking water for the residents.

The project involved the installation of a new borehole system, ensuring a consistent and adequate supply of water to the community. This critical infrastructure addresses a longstanding issue in Ijagemo, where access to clean water had been severely limited.

Azubuike said: “I am deeply committed to improving the quality of life in our communities. This project is a testament to the impact that dedicated individuals and supportive…





Source: Leadership Newspaper