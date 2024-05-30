EFCC Secures 3,175 Convictions, Recovers N156bn





Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed that the commission secured 3,175 convictions and recovered N156, 276,691,242.30 between May 29, 2023, and May 29, 2024, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

He stated this in Abuja yesterday at the launch of the Zero Tolerance Club at the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada.

In a statement last night, the commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said Olukoyede, who was represented EFCC’s secretary, Mohammed Hammajoda, said the agency also recovered $43,835,214.24, £25,365.00, €186,947.10, ₹51,360.00, C$3,750.00, A$740.00, ¥74,754.00, R35,000.00, 42,390.00 UAE Dirhams, 247.00 Riyals and 21,580, 867631 Crypto Currency.

The chairman stated that though the EFCC performed impressively throughout the year, youths’ involvement in internet fraud continued to pose serious concerns to every stakeholder in the anti-graft war.

“Despite this commendable performance, the commission…





Source: Leadership Newspaper