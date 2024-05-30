Gov Otti Names Abia’s First 6-lane Road After Aguiyi-Ironsi





Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has named the State’s first six-lane road after Nigeria’s first military Head of State, late Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi.

Otti announced this on Wednesday in Umuahia, the state capital, during the inauguration of the former four-lane Abia Tower-Ossah Road, reconstructed by the present administration in the state.

The 3.5-kilometer Road, which terminates at Okpara Square in the capital city, was inaugurated by Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd), a former Chief of General Staff (CGS) during the military regime of former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

In his address entitled, “The Future,” Governor Otti said the administration embarked on the project to not only enhance the aesthetic of the capital city, but also for security, free flow of traffic, and economic reasons.

He commended communities along the road corridor for their cooperation and support to both the state government and the contracting firm, to ensure the timely…





Source: Leadership Newspaper