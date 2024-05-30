NAPSS President Calls For Renewed Commitment To Empower Children





As Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day, the President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPSS), Samira Jibir, has appealed for increased dedication to the empowerment of Nigerian children.

The President stressed that the youth represent a substantial portion of the population and investing in their education and welfare is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for the progress and prosperity of our nation.

“Let us recommit ourselves today to the noble cause of empowering the Nigerian child for the future by enabling them to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, higher order thinking, effective communication, collaboration and entrepreneurial abilities that will allow them to create their own opportunities and impact their world positively.

“Let us pledge to provide them with the love, care, and support they need to realize their full potential and become the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow. Together, let us build a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper