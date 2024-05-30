Poor Infrastructure Delaying Full Implementation Of Taraba Free Education – Gov Kefas





Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas has explained that poor infrastructures in schools across the state is responsible for the slow implementation of his free and compulsory education policy in the state.

Governor Kefas however disclosed that massive construction of structures in schools is to commence in few days.

The governor stated this while addressing journalists at Government House in Jalingo on his plans to rejig the education sector for quality learning that could produce productive students who would be able to start life even after secondary school.

He also said there are people who are all out to sabotage his efforts to make education free in the state, stating that his government is ready to provide all it takes to make education free from primary to secondary school in the state.

He therefore warned that anybody found sabotaging the policy will be dealt with according to the law.

The governor said he has already engaged a contractor to identify people with building…





Source: Leadership Newspaper