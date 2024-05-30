Troops Kill 624 Terrorists, Arrest 1,051 In May – DHQ





A total of 624 terrorists were killed, 1,051 others including informants and were arrested while 563 hostages were rescued in May 2024 by troop on internal operations, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba made the revelation while briefing journalists in Abuja where he also warned against unprovoked attacks and killings of military personnel by the civilian populace.

“The unprovoked killings of 17 personnel in Okuama in Delta State, coupled with the recent assault of unarmed personnel in Banex Plaza in Abuja is worrisome and leaves much to be desired. These occurrences are unhealthy for our national security, counterproductive and amount to self-sabotage,” Maj.-Gen. Buba said.

He affirmed that such behavior is no way to treat any human, “certainly not a military personnel that places self in harm’s way to protect citizens or to safeguard the nation.”

He added that the military has demonstrated high…





