World Cup Qualifiers: Olawoyin Replaces Tella In Super Eagles’ Squad 





Ibrahim Olawoyin has been called up as a replacement for Nathan Tella in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against South Africa and Benin Republic.

Head coach Finidi George extended invitation to the Caykur Rizespor player after Tella pulled out of the squad.

Tella, who plays for Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen excused himself from the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to family reasons.

“WCQ Camp Update: Nathan Tella of Bayer Leverkusen has excused himself from the upcoming WCQ matches due to family reasons. Coach Finidi George has now called up Ibrahim Olawoyin of Caykur Rizespor of Turkey,” reads a statement on the Super Eagles’ X account.

Olawoyin was one of the standout performers for Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig in the 2023/24 season.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals in 36 league appearances for Rizespor during the campaign.

Rangers defender, Kenneth Igboke was also called as a replacement for injured Victor…





Source: Leadership Newspaper