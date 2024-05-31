10 Rescued As 4-storey Building Collapses In Lagos





Ten people have been rescued from the rubble of a four-storey building that collapsed at No. 15, Iga Idunganran in the Lagos Island area of Lagos.

The permanent secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the collapse, said the agency responded to distress calls and, upon arrival, discovered that a four-storey residential building had collapsed.

He said information gathered at the scene revealed that the immediate cause of the incident was due to the ongoing renovation.

Oke-Osanyintolu explained that the structure had been marked by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) for evacuation and had subsequently collapsed.

„A total of 10 people are affected. All ten people, nine adults and one 17-year-old-girl have been rescued from the rubble.

„Having received pre-hospital care from the agency‘s paramedics, they are now receiving care at Iga Idunganran Primary Health Care Centre.

„The remains of the building…





Source: Leadership Newspaper