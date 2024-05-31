African Weaving Festival Advocates Protection Of Indigenous Fabrics





African Weaving Festival (AWeF) is advocating for the protection of Indigenous African fabrics across Nigeria.

In its second edition, the festival sensitized the African fabric weavers and stakeholders to protect the copyright of their creations, in order to gain the economic benefits accruing from such works.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Newspaper, co-founder of the festival, author and researcher, Dr Lizzy Ben-Iheanacho said beyond celebration of the arts, creatives must be enlightened on actionable steps to take to protect their innovations, to ensure that they can migrate and make a living through it at the global stage.

“The creative space is full of bandits. Piracy is an issue. Unauthorized imitations is an issue. There are textile bandits all around us.

“But gone are the days of ignorance when people can’t protect their works. African fabric weavers can protect themselves as an individual or as part of a collective through copyrighting their work which gives them sole right…





Source: Leadership Newspaper