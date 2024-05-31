After Stakeholders’ Outcry, Federal Gov’t Suspends $300 Helicopter Landing Levy





The Federal Government has approved the temporary suspension of the controversial $300 helicopter landing fee outsourced to Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Limited.

The development was announced by the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, on Friday.

In a statement by the spokesman of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Odutayo Oluseyi, the directive of the minister took effect from Thursday, May 30, 2024.

It was gathered that the minister’s decision came after the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) rejected the fee, insisting that it was commercially injurious to chopper operators and the Nigerian economy in general.

He said further actions on the matter would be taken after a review committee submits its report for scrutiny.

The statement read, “Following a meeting with the AON executive on the issue bordering on Helicopter landing levies collection at Aerodromes, Helipads, Air Strips, etc, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace…





Source: Leadership Newspaper