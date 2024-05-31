Halilu-led NASENI Aims For National Tech Brand — Tinubu





Protocol.

It is my pleasure to be here with you today to commission this multipurpose CNG reverse engineering, training, filling, and conversion center, here in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory.

When I assumed office as President a year ago, I highlighted the mission of our administration to “promote domestic manufacturing and lessen import dependency.” I made this vow fully aware of the boundless potential that our country has to become a continental and global industrial and manufacturing giant.

We have the talent, we have the know-how, and we have the market. Today our country is home to the largest single-train crude oil refinery in the world— and this is just the beginning; a small glimpse of what is possible if we are determined. And we are determined!

For me, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is a central player in the achievement of that grand vision of Nigerian industrialization. That is why it was one of the first…





Source: Leadership Newspaper