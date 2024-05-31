ISWAP’s Quit Notice To Borno Community Mere Propaganda -MNJTF





The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has dismissed as mere propaganda ISWAP terrorists’ warning to Kukawa and neighbouring communities in Borno State, to flee or face attack.

A statement by the Chief Public Information Officer, Lt-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, said the terrorists’ so-called ultimatum was a sign of the terrorists’ frustration and diminishing power in the region following successes of Operation Lake Sanity 2 in the region.

He, however, lamented why some media outlets inadvertently amplified the message while “overlooking its implications”.

He said: “This reprehensible propaganda is a blatant act of intimidation, a desperate move by a group on the verge of defeat.

“As multinational troops intensify operations, such propaganda is likely to increase, making it crucial for communities to remain steadfast, vigilant, and confident in their safety.”

The statement said the MNJTF and Nigerian Operation Hadin Kai troops remained firmly committed to safeguarding Lake Chad…





Source: Leadership Newspaper