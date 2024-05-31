Japa: 10 Countries Allowing Foreign Students Bring Dependents





Some countries with prominent institutions have recognised the need to have loved ones around while studying. They have developed means like the Dependent Visa which allows foreign students to bring in their family members.

The United Kingdom (UK) used to be at the forefront of countries with room for dependency. However, to curb the migration rate into the country, the British Government announced on its official website on 2nd January, 2024 that foreign students can no longer bring dependents.

Ten of the countries where dependents are still allowed are the USA, Canada, Germany, Australia, Austria, Malta, Japan, China, Denmark, and Finland.

Canada

Even though it is expensive, Canada is a priority choice for students looking to be with their loved ones while studying. The country’s immigration policies make it easier for students to bring in a spouse and children. Canada offers a dependent visa programme that enables the dependents of international students to work full-time when…





