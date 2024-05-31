May 29: Equities Investors Reap N26.3trn, Pension Assets Rise By N2.9trn





Equities investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange reaped N26.3 trillion as the nation’s pension fund assets rose by N2.9 trillion within the last one year of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT), LEADERSHIP can exclusively reveal.

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2023 and marks his one year in office on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Since the coming in of Tinubu’s administration, the equities market has witnessed an unprecedented rally and buying interest across sectors, especially in the financial services, consumer and industrial goods sub sector which has continued to trigger massive bargain hunting in large company shares, pushing the key performance indices and stimulating activities in the market, a development that has rated the nation’s stock market as best performing in Africa and third in the world.

Also, Tinubu’s peaceful transition of power and the administration’s pro-market policy statements has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper