Nigeria Exhibits Excellence In Huawei ICT Global Competition Final 





ICT students from Nigeria alongside others from the Sub-Saharan Africa region, made a strong showing at the global finale of the 8th Huawei ICT Competition held in Shenzhen, China, from May 23-26.

Nigeria won big at the event with two of the four teams that won the grand prize being from the country with the Nigeria Cloud Team 2, and Nigeria Computing Team coming top.

However, three teams from Nigeria were part of the six teams that won the first prize: Kenya Network Team 1, Kenya Network Team 2, Nigeria Network Team 1, Nigeria Network Team 2, Uganda Network Team 2, and Nigeria Cloud Team 1.

The Madagascar Network Team, Kenya Computing Team 1, and Uganda Computing Team won second prize. 5 teams won third prize: Kenya Cloud Team 1, Kenya Cloud Team 2, Kenya Computing Team 2, Ghana – Farm Choice (Innovation Track), South Africa – ATS (Innovation Track), and the Women in Tech Award was won by 2 teams: Uganda Network Team 2, Kenya Cloud Team 2.

The 2023-2024 ICT Competition circuit…





Source: Leadership Newspaper