Okim-Abang Remains Authentic IPMAN Chair In Cross River — Nworuh  





The Eastern zonal chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chief Larry Nworuh, has joined the association’s voice with that of the Cross River State government proclaiming Mr. Peter Okim-Abang as authentic chairman of IPMAN in the State.

Nworuh made the declaration on Thursday in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP Correspondent on the IPMAN leadership crisis in Cross River State.

Nworuh claimed that the proclamation would put to rest the controversy surrounding the IPMAN leadership in Cross Rivers State, where two persons were laying claims to the position.

He stressed that the Eastern Zone knows no other person than Okim-Abang as chairman in Cross River.





Source: Leadership Newspaper